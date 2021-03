Watt has agreed to restructure his contract with the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

Watt's restructured deal will free up $880,000 in cap space for Pittsburgh, likely by converting some of his base salary into a signing bonus. Though he didn't handle any carries during his inaugural campaign with the Steelers last season, Watt did play an integral role as a run blocker and special-teams contributor when healthy.