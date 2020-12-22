Watt (concussion) has been ruled out for remainder of Monday's contest against the Bengals, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

It was a scary moment early in Monday's contest as Watt's helmet collided with Alex Erickson's knee, leaving Watt motionless on the field for several minutes. He was eventually able to walk off the field with some assistance. He'll now likely enter the league's concussion protocol testing, leaving his status for next Sunday's matchup with the Colts in question.