Thomas signed a contract with the Steelers on Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Thomas briefly signed with the Seahawks after being passed over in the 2019 NFL Draft, and now gets a chance with the Steelers. Pittsburgh waived/injured Herb Waters (undisclosed) to make room for Thomas on the roster.

