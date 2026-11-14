The Steelers activated Harmon (foot) from injured reserve Saturday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Harmon is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. However, his activation from IR indicates that he is on track to make his first appearance since Week 4, when he suffered a foot injury that was severe enough for him to land on IR. Harmon's potential return would bolster the Steelers' defensive front and result in less defensive snaps for Yahya Black and Kevin Jobity.