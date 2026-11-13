Harmon (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Harmon missed the Steelers' four games prior to the Week 9 bye while on injured reserve due to a foot injury. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and ended Week 10 prep with a full session Friday, but he would need to be activated from IR in order to be available for Sunday's AFC North showdown. Harmon's return would bolster the Steelers' defensive line behind Yahya Black, Keeanu Benton and Cameron Heyward.