Harmon (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

After logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Harmon was upgraded to a full participant Friday and deemed questionable. The rookie first-round pick will shake off the injury designation and make his NFL debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games due to an MCL sprain he suffered in Pittsburgh's preseason finale. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Harmon would be eased into the rotation, so expect limited snaps from the 6-foot-3, 313-pound defensive tackle.