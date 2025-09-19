Harmon (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

After upgrading from limited practice Wednesday and Thursday to a full session Friday, Harmon appears to be trending toward making his NFL debut in Sunday's contest. If the 2025 first-round pick from Oregon can suit up Sunday, he will play limited snaps as he continues to get back into football shape, according to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.