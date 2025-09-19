default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harmon (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

After upgrading from limited practice Wednesday and Thursday to a full session Friday, Harmon appears to be trending toward making his NFL debut in Sunday's contest. If the 2025 first-round pick from Oregon can suit up Sunday, he will play limited snaps as he continues to get back into football shape, according to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

More News