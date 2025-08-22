Harmon suffered a sprained knee in Thursday's 19-10 preseason win over the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harmon was forced to exit the game in the first half with a knee injury, which head coach Mike Tomlin clarified to be a sprain after the contest. The defensive lineman is still being evaluated according to Tomlin, but the early indications appear to be relatively positive. Harmon was able to return to the bench on his own in the second half, sitting next to veterans Cam Heyward and TJ Watt, looking no worse for the wear, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.