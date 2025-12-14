Steelers' Derrick Harmon: Deemed questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harmon (knee) is officially questionable to play against the Dolphins on Monday.
Harmon missed Pittsburgh's first two practices this week due to a lingering knee injury, but he was able to log a limited session Saturday to give himself at least a chance to play Monday. If he does take the field, it will end a streak of two straight absences. Harmon has typically logged around a 50 percent defensive snap share when he's suited up this season.
