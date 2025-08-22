Harmon (knee) is believed to have sustained an MCL sprain during Thursday's preseason win over the Panthers and is expected to start the regular season on IR, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harmon will only have to miss the first four games of the regular season if Pittsburgh places him on IR with a return designation on the final cutdown day for the 53-man roster. The rookie first-round pick was carted off the field during Thursday's preseason win. Once fully recovered, Harmon will resume pushing for starting reps at defensive end opposite veteran Cameron Heyward, hopefully bolstering a pass rush unit led by T.J. Watt.