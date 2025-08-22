Harmon is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Because Harmon picked up the injury during Pittsburgh's final preseason game at Carolina, there's optimism that he may only have to miss two or three regular season games. As a result, it's not anticipated that he'll be placed on the Steelers' injured reserve list. Once available, he projects to play a significant role on Pittsburgh's defensive line alongside Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton.