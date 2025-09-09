Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that Harmon (knee) has been ruled out for the Steelers' Week 2 contest against the Seahawks on Sunday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Harmon is recovering from an MCL sprain that he suffered toward the tail end of training camp. The timeline for a return is 4-to-6 weeks, so the rookie first-rounder could be available to make his NFL regular-season debut Week 3 against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 21. Isaiahh Loudermilk started in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Jets and will continue to serve that role for as long as Harmon is sidelined.