Harmon (knee) has been ruled out of the Steelers' Week 14 matchup with the Ravens, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harmon will now miss consecutive games due to a knee injury he suffered in the Week 12 loss to the Bears. The rookie first-rounder has logged 22 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery through nine games this season. With the defensive tackle absent against the Bills in Week 13, Yahya Black saw a significant uptick in defensive snaps and is likely in line for a similar workload against the Ravens this coming Sunday.