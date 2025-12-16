Harmon (knee) is inactive for Monday's game against the Dolphins.

Harmon gave himself a chance to play against Miami after logging a limited practice Saturday, but the rookie first-rounder will end up missing a third consecutive game due to a lingering knee injury. Harmon appears to be progressing in his recovery given his questionable tag for Week 15, and his next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Lions. Rookie fifth-rounder Yahya Black has seen a significant increase in his snap count in the two games Harmon missed, so the former should continue to work in an expanded role on the Steelers' defensive line.