Steelers' Derwin Gray: Scooped in seventh round

The Steelers selected Gray in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 219th overall.

The Maryland product heads to Pittsburgh with 25 starts under his belt at left tackle. Gray is short for a tackle at 6-foot-4 and his wingspan (81 5/8 inches) checks in right around average for the position. He'll fight for a spot on the 53-man roster as a backup to Alejandro Villanueva.