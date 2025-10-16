default-cbs-image
Elliott (personal) won't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Elliott had been listed as questionable due to a personal issue, but he joined the team in Cincinnati on Thursday and will play. The starting safety has 24 tackles (13 solo) and an interception across three appearances this season.

