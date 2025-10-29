The Steelers are expected to place Elliott (knee) on IR due to an injury he sustained during Sunday's loss to the Packers, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Elliott "week-to-week" Tuesday, and the team also acquired Kyle Dugger in a trade with New England to provide additional depth at safety. Both developments are signals that Elliott's knee injury will require time on the sideline. Once officially placed on IR, Elliott will be ruled out for a requisite minimum of four games.