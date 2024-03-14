Elliott signed a two-year contract with the Steelers on Thursday.

Elliot will join his fourth different team in four years after stops in Baltimore, Detroit and Miami. The 26-year-old started 15 games for the Dolphins last season, recording 82 tackles (53 solo) and seven passes defended, including an interception. Although a starting job won't be certain for the veteran safety, he should at least bolster the depth in the Steelers' secondary in 2024.