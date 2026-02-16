default-cbs-image
Elliott (knee) recorded 38 total tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which was an interception, and a forced fumble over five games during the 2025 regular season.

Elliott suffered a sprained MCL in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Jets before he later suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Packers in Week 8. The safety was rather productive when active, but the five appearances set a new career-low for the 28-year-old. Elliott signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract extension with the Steelers prior to the year, so he'll look to get back to full strength and compete for a starting role with the team in 2026.

