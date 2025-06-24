Elliot signed a new three-year contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

It was initially reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network mid-June that Elliott and Pittsburgh had agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.5 million extension, but the safety's new deal is officially a three-year contract instead. In any case, Elliott is now positioned to remain with the Steelers long-term rather than have his contract expire after the 2025 season. He tallied a career-high 108 tackles (72 solo), six pass breakups (including one interception), two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries across 15 regular-season games in 2024.