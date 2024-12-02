Elliott recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.
Elliott led the Steelers in tackles Sunday with his 11 tackles, which marked his second-highest total of the season. Over his first 12 appearances this season, the 27-year-old has tallied 83 tackles (55 solo), three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, an interception and five pass defenses.
