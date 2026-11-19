Elliott (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Elliott missed the Steelers' Week 10 loss to the Bengals with a knee injury he suffered in pre-game warmups. The strong safety's ability to practice in any capacity after the recent injury is a good sign of his potential eligibility for Week 12 against the Eagles. Elliott will likely need to upgrade to a full participant by Friday's practice to avoid any injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.