Elliiott (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Elliott was cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury to play against the Eagles in Week 11, when he played 22 snaps (14 on defense, eight on special teams) while not showing up in the box score otherwise. Even if he's cleared to play Friday against the Broncos, Elliott would likely operate in a rotational role in the secondary behind Jalen Ramsey, Jaquan Brisker and Robert Spears-Jennings.