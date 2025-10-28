Steelers' DeShon Elliott: May miss rest of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott (knee) is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Elliott hurt his knee in Sunday's loss to the Packers. Fowler notes that the safety's ACL is intact and that Elliott is trying to work through the injury but adds that a return this season "is not considered likely at this point." Chuck Clark figures to step in as a near-every-down player during Elliott's absence.
