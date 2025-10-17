Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Nine tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.
Elliott led the team in stops in Week 7, compiling at least six tackles for the fourth consecutive game that he's played this season. The safety was limited by a knee injury early in the year, but he has now registered 33 total tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which was an interception, and a forced fumble to this point in the campaign.
