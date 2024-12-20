Elliott (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Burt Lautenof the Pittsburgh Steelers reports.

Elliott was trending towards being out for Saturday throughout the week, so the actual designation doesn't come as too much of a surprise. The starting safety will now miss back-to-back matchups as the Steelers take on a tough Baltimore squad. His next chance to see the field will be in Week 17 at home against the Chiefs.