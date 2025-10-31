Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Officially sent to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers placed Elliott (knee) on injured reserve Friday.
The move was expected and knocks Elliott out for at least the next four contests. Pittsburgh has already made a move to replace the injured safety after the team acquired Kyle Dugger from the Patriots in a trade earlier this week.
