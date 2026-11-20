Elliott (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

The safety had to sit out of the Steelers' Week 10 loss to the Bengals after injuring his knee during pregame warmups, but he was able to return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Now that he's upgraded to full participation, he looks good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. Elliott has logged two solo tackles across 43 defensive snaps and five special-teams snaps in two games this season.