Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Questionable for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott (persona) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Elliott did not travel with the team to Cincinnati on Wednesday while attending to a personal matter, but he has not been ruled out for Thursday's AFC North tilt. Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill would be the top candidates to start at safety if Elliott is not cleared to play.
