Elliott (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints in Paris.

Elliott will suit up for his first game action since Oct. 26, 2025, when he sustained a knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of that season as well as the first six games of the 2026 campaign. The 29-year-old was a full participant in practice this week, and after being activated from injured reserve Saturday, he'll likely be ready to handle a full load of snaps against New Orleans. Expect Elliott to unseat rookie Robert Spears-Jennings as one of Pittsburgh's starting safeties.