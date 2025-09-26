Elliott (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.

After missing the Steelers' last two games due to a knee injury sustained in the Week 1 win over the Jets, Elliott practiced in full Friday and is ready to return Sunday. He was one of Pittsburgh's top defensive playmakers in 2024, recording 108 total tackles and six passes defended, including one interception, over 15 contests. Now that the Texas product has returned from injury, he's expected to serve as the Steelers' top strong safety in Week 4.