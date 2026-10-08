Elliott (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The 21-day practice window opened Thursday. While Elliott was only back on the practice field in a limited capacity, it was still a step in the right direction. However, despite his presence at practice Thursday, the team might need to wait a few more weeks before he's ready to suit up, with Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reporting his return may not happen until the Steelers play the Saints in Paris on Oct. 25.