Elliott (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Elliott hurt his knee in the season opener against the Jets and missed each of Pittsburgh's subsequent two games. He didn't practice at all for two weeks prior to Wednesday, so his return to the field, even as a limited participant, is a promising sign. According to DeFabo, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to return for Sunday's game against Minnesota.