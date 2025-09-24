Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Returns with limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Elliott hurt his knee in the season opener against the Jets and missed each of Pittsburgh's subsequent two games. He didn't practice at all for two weeks prior to Wednesday, so his return to the field, even as a limited participant, is a promising sign. According to DeFabo, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to return for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
More News
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Won't play Week 2•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Won't return Sunday•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Inks new three-year contract•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Lands two-year extension•