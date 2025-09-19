Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Ruled out for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Elliott suffered a sprained MCL in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Jets and will now miss his second straight game. Chuck Clark, Juan Thornhill and Jabrill Peppers should handle safety duties for Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Won't play Week 2•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Won't return Sunday•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Inks new three-year contract•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Lands two-year extension•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Has career year with Pittsburgh•