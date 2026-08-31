Elliott (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Steelers on Sunday with a designation to return, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Elliott suffered a pair of knee injuries in 2025, the latter of which sidelined him for the last two-plus months of the campaign. The safety was able to return to practice in late July, and he registered four total tackles (three solo) during the preseason. It's unclear if Elliott is still dealing with a knee issue or something new, but he will now be forced to miss at least four contests to begin the regular season.