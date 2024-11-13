Elliott totaled six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.
Elliott was the second-leading tackler for the Steelers on Sunday behind Patrick Queen (seven). Elliott has logged at least tackles in eight of nine regular-season games, and on the year he's up to 64 tackles (42 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
