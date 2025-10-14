Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Totals 12 tackles in Week 6 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott notched 12 tackles (four solo) Sunday in a 23-9 win against Cleveland.
Elliott led the Steelers in stops while doubling his previous season-high mark. The veteran safety seems to be past the knee injury that caused him to miss two games earlier in the campaign. Elliott was held out of practice Tuesday for rest purposes, but there's no reason to think he's at risk of missing Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Very productive in Week 4 win•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Ready to rock•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Returns with limited practice•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Won't play Week 2•
-
Steelers' DeShon Elliott: Won't return Sunday•