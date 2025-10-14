default-cbs-image
Elliott notched 12 tackles (four solo) Sunday in a 23-9 win against Cleveland.

Elliott led the Steelers in stops while doubling his previous season-high mark. The veteran safety seems to be past the knee injury that caused him to miss two games earlier in the campaign. Elliott was held out of practice Tuesday for rest purposes, but there's no reason to think he's at risk of missing Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati.

