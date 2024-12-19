Elliott (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott injured his hamstring during the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Browns, which forced to be sidelined against the Eagles this past Sunday. Although he was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, it appears Elliott is facing an uphill battle to play in Saturday's AFC North showdown. Assuming Elliott is ruled out, Damontae Kazee would be slated to start at strong safety for a second straight game.