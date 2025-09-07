Elliot is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Jets due to a knee injury, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Elliott appeared to injure his left knee in the second quarter and left for the locker room after being evaluated by trainers on the sidelines. Chuck Clark has stepped in at safety and should see a prominent role in the second half given that Elliott is unlikely to return to Sunday's regular-season opener.