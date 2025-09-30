Elliott registered six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, a forced fumble and two defensed passes, including an interception, in Sunday's 24-21 win over Minnesota.

Elliot made a number of big plays in the narrow victory, beginning with an interception of Carson Wentz in the second quarter. Elliott later sacked Wentz for an eight-yard loss in the third period and forced a fumble on the play, though the Vikings were able to recover. That was Elliott's first regular-season sack since 2021.