Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Elliott is considered "week-to-week" due to a knee injury he sustained during the Steelers' 35-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The initial fear out of the Steelers' camp was that Elliott's knee injury was season-ending, though the good news is that the 2018 sixth-rounder's ACL is intact, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com on Monday. Elliott will likely be ruled out for the Steelers' Week 9 clash against the Colts and a stint on injured reserve is possible, though Tomlin relayed that any discussion of an IR stint has yet to happen. Chuck Clark, Jabrill Peppers and Juan Thornhill are expected to carry the load at safety for as long as Elliott is on the shelf.