Elliott (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Elliott's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as the 27-year-old was unable to practice all week after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Browns. Damontae Kazee is expected to serve as Pittsburgh's starting strong safety while Elliott is sidelined in Week 15.