Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Elliott (knee) will not play in the Steelers' Week 2 contest against the Seahawks on Sunday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Elliott suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee during the Steelers' Week 1 win against the Jets. The injury will sidelined him for at least a couple of weeks, which makes him a long shot to play in Pittsburgh's Week 3 road contest against New England on Sunday, Sept. 21. Chuck Clark worked with the Steelers' first-team defense at safety alongside Juan Thornhill following Elliott's exit, but the recently signed Jabrill Peppers could step up as the starter for as long as Elliott is sidelined.