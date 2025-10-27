default-cbs-image
Elliott (knee) is out for the rest of Sunday night's matchup with the Packers, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

The safety had five tackles (one solo) when he left the contest. Elliott suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and missed the next two games, though it's unclear if this issue is related. Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers are Pittsburgh's backup safeties.

