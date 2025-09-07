default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Elliott (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jets, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott was initially listed as doubtful to return to Sunday's game due to a left knee injury that he sustained in the second quarter, and the veteran safety will be sidelined for the rest of the contest. Chuck Clark will work with the first-team defense at safety alongside Juan Thornhill due to Elliott's injury.

More News