King signed with the Steelers on Thursday, Chris Adamski of triblive.com reports.
King started 13 of 17 games for the Texans in 2022 and has appeared in 95 games over six NFL seasons. The veteran cornerback will provide depth at cornerback for the Steelers, as well as give them a return option.
