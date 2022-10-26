Bush recorded six tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

It's been an underwhelming first seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season for Bush, who has reached double-digit tackles just once and has yet to collect either a sack, interception or forced fumble/fumble recovery in the campaign. However, the fourth-year linebacker is expected to remain one of the Steelers' defensive focal points for Sunday's contest in Philadelphia.