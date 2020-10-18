Bush (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

With Pittsburgh carrying a 24-7 lead into the halftime break, the Steelers will not elect to haphazardly push the 2019 first-round pick back into action. Bush did not take a single defensive snap off between Weeks 1 and 4, but team trainers will examine the status of his knee before determining if he can retake the field.