Bush recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

The first-round draft pick ended the season with a team-high 12 tackles - a personal best for the rookie linebacker. Playing in all 16 games Bush finished the 2019 season leading the team with 109 tackles including a sack. He also had two interceptions, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries -- one of which he returned for a touchdown. Look for Bush to add to his highlight reel in 2020.

