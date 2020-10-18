Coach Mike Tomlin said following Sunday's win over Cleveland that Bush has a "significant" knee injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Bush was forced to leave the game during the second quarter, was was quickly ruled out following further treatment from trainers. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but expect the team to evaluate Bush on day-to-day basis. Marcus Allen took over at inside linebacker Sunday with Bush out, and he'd be the favorite to do so again should Bush miss significant time.